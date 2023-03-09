Each Friday, Disaster Relief Australia (DRA) volunteers gather with RSL members at the Cobargo memorial to honour local war veterans, and to hear the story of Frank Salway MBE, after whom DRA's current operation has been named.
The majority of these volunteers are ex-service men and women, or current and retired emergency services personnel, who have returned to Cobargo to assist with clearing properties damaged in the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires, which devastated much of Cobargo and surrounding districts, after this work was abruptly suspended in April 2020 due to covid.
Operation Salway will continue for another six weeks, with a different group of volunteers coming each week.
Cobargo RSL sub-branch invites the wider community to join them at 6pm each Friday for a brief ceremony, where they will be able to meet and talk with these volunteers from DRA.
