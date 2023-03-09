Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Join Cobargo's Disaster Relief Australia volunteers for memorial ceremony

Updated March 9 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers with Disaster Relief Australia join Cobargo RSL members each Friday for a service at the village memorial. Picture supplied

Each Friday, Disaster Relief Australia (DRA) volunteers gather with RSL members at the Cobargo memorial to honour local war veterans, and to hear the story of Frank Salway MBE, after whom DRA's current operation has been named.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.