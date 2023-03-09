Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Raising money for muscular dystrophy with a 1949 double-decker and great coffee

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated March 9 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parked at Ingenia Holidays Eden Beachfront, sits a green and gold 1949 Leyland double-decker bus with a top speed of 45.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Reporter

I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.