Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Low oxygen 'fish kill' leaves 1000 fish dead at Joe's Creek in Batehaven

Updated March 8 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fish washed up near Joe's Creek, Batehaven.

An estimated 1000 fish were killed by low levels of oxygen in the water near Batehaven in a 'fish kill'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.