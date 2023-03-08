Community farewells Marianne after 20+ years with the Eden Log Cabin

After more than 20 years of involvement with the Eden Log Cabin, Marianne Kramp looks back with many fond memories of her time there.
On March 6, members of the Eden Log Cabin management committee gathered together to celebrate Marianne's many years of involvement, from when she started as a librarian to her time as a committee member.
President of the management committee Graham Gray said Marianne was at the heart of everything that went on at the cabin throughout the years.
"I don't think she ever missed a gardening morning and she took on the responsibility of maintaining the paved area and surrounding gardens very seriously, to the point that she brought her own tools along," Mr Gray said with a chuckle.
"On a serious note however, as a committee member Marianne was exemplary. She rarely missed a meeting and when she was there she was always ready to share her thoughts with us."
Looking back on her time at Eden, Marianne said she remembered applying for a job in the town library in 1975, which had been advertised in the Eden Magnet.
"I applied for the job and got it out of 23 other applicants and was very happy because I was meant to work in a library in Victoria, but my husband got a job transfer and we moved up here," she said.
Marianne said she remembered the layout of the old library which used to be at the post office on the corner of the highway, however she preferred and grew attached to the Eden Log Cabin, where the council decided to move the library to in 1979.
"We used to put logs of wood in the fireplace every winter and read by the fire," she said.
Marianne said she had many fond memories of reading books to kids within the log cabin.
"I remember the kids coming every year for book week and I still get people coming up to me in the street to say hello Ms Kramp," she said.
Marianne then retired in 2003 and five years later took on the role of treasurer in the Eden Log Cabin management committee. From there she also became the booking officer - a role within the committee that many remember her for.
However Marianne's involvement as booking officer wasn't the only thing she was remembered for, Mr Gray mentioned her generosity and kindness - and of course her Dutch treats.
"Marianne's renowned Dutch treats always came out at the morning tea for our gardening sessions and everyone was given a treat, whether they worked in the garden or not," Mr Gray said.
Marianne's ongoing dedication to her community was later recognised in 2018 when she was awarded the Bega Valley Shire Community Service Medallion for her volunteer work.
Looking back on the years Marianne said she was sad to leave the Eden Log Cabin, a place and committee she called home, however she looked forward to spending more time with her husband.
"It's sad but there comes a time when you have to do stuff like that and it's been fantastic being part of the committee, they're such nice people and hard workers," she said.
Marianne said the last parting wish she had for the committee was to see more interested youth and community members get involved.
"It's worthwhile joining a community group and it's such a shame to see young people not having the time or inclination to be involved these days, because volunteer groups are the life and blood of the town really," she said.
Any persons interested in learning more about the Eden Log Cabin Committee can contact the booking officer by phone at 6496 1037 or mobile 0458 634 720. Alternatively you can also email edenlogcabin@gmail.com.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
