The Bemboka Show is ready to welcome back crowds this weekend to round out the Far South Coast rural show season.
It's the first show in four years following a series of natural disasters and the pandemic.
"It's our first show in four years - 2019 was our last show," said president Don Spence of Bemboka Show Society.
"We lost 2020 to fires, 2021 to COVID, and last year we had to cancel a week before because it was too wet, the ground was flooded.
"Fingers crossed we have a fine weekend."
READ ALSO:
The small village of Bemboka, 36km west of Bega, began hosting a show in 1901, their first at the current showground in 1906, and their next this Sunday, March 12.
Within the historic main pavilion there will be a range of exhibits including locally grown fruit and vegetables, cakes and baked goods, floral arrangements, hand-crafted items, farm produce and country cooking, cheese, and photography.
Don hoped the Bemboka Show would help to spark the interests of the next generation of farming, but also allow current and older generations to gain, share and sow their knowledge.
"When I was a young fellow, we used to have Rural Youth, but they don't have things like that anymore, so it's good to get the young ones exhibiting at the show," he said.
There will be a full ring of horse events during the day, a sheepdog trial, the ever-popular dog high jump, poultry judging, commercial cattle, wood chopping, vintage cars, historic farm machinery displays, and even a mechanical bull that will "still throw you off".
"And cheese judging! Local cheesemakers come along and it is usually a pretty big section.
"We have Russell Smith judging, he's an international renowned cheese judge," said Don with excitement.
It's only $10 to get in for adults, $5 for kids, and under 12 is free.
Events get underway from 8.30am.
"It's a unique little country show and we have a nice vibe in the town. Hopefully everyone can come along and support it."
Registration for exhibit entries is on at Bemboka Hall, Thursday, March 9, from 4-8pm.
Email and postal entries close on Thursday, March 9, at 8pm. Mail to: Secretary, Bemboka Show Society, PO Box 3023, Bemboka, NSW 2550, or email bembokashow@hotmail.com.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.