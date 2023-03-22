Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Daughter of Ted Guboo Thomas, Lynne Thomas has endless stories

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated March 23 2023 - 10:02am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lynne Thomas is a Yuin-Biripi knowledge holder and her family lived and worked at a farm in Tilba Tilba for many years. Picture supplied

One morning atop a hill in Narooma, Lynne Thomas talks about the songline before her as rain softly falls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.