Coast Property Group are a proud female team Advertising Feature

Tammy Carroll, principal, licensee and founder of Coast Property Group. Picture supplied

Tammy Carroll has been serving the people of the Far South Coast in the real estate world for the past ten years.



Her passion for real estate, combined with her love of the Sapphire Coast and the community she and her family call home, inspired her to start her own boutique real estate agency, which is in its first year of operation.



She is now the principal, licensee and founder of Coast Property Group, which comprises a team of three women focused on supporting people to buy and sell property and achieve their real estate goals.



This International Women's Day (IWD), as well as any day, Coast Property Group support and celebrate the many and varied achievements of women.



To mark the occasion, Tammy is looking forward to celebrating with the community at Merimbula RSL's IWD brunch event.

"Tammy truly values the qualities, experience and diversity women bring to business, especially for her team at Coast Property Group," said Janine Jackson, administration.

Janine is a vibrant addition to the team, bringing her marketing and customer relations expertise to support Tammy in getting her clients' properties the right exposure to achieve thei property goals.

They also work alongside Jemma Pollock, an Eden local who has recently returned home after representing Australia in the U18's women's International Rules Football in Europe.



Jemma supports Tammy in taking care of all the administrative steps involved from listing to sale and handing over the keys to a clients next property.

Outside of her real estate career, Tammy is active in the community.



She is a member of the Chamber of Commerce Merimbula and is a committee member working with the team to organise the upcoming Bega Valley Shire Business Awards.



"Tammy is a positive and enthusiastic agent who brings her extensive industry and local market knowledge and expertise and a thorough understanding of the property world to anyone she works with," Janine said.



"Understanding the process required and the commitment needed to get you the best possible result when selling your property, she will work tirelessly to ensure this occurs."



For Tammy and her team, this years IWD theme, cracking the code, means looking beyond gender, and seeking to understand what each individual client really wants and needs.

