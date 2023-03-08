Jury discharged in trial of Batemans Bay man after defence lawyer withdraws

The jury in a trial of a South Coast man charged with a string of assault and intimidation charges has been discharged after the man's defence lawyer withdrew from the case.
Ahmad Kassouh, 52, of Batemans Bay, was due to face trial charged with two counts of intentional choking; two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; break and enter and commit a serious offence (namely aggravated intimidation); two counts of stalking/intimidation with intention of causing fear of physical or mental harm; detaining a person with the intent to obtain financial advantage; and driving recklessly with intent to intimidate.
In Bega District Court on March 7, Mr Kassouh's lawyer Iain Todd said "an ethical dilemma" had been brought to his attention that necessitated he withdraw his representation.
Mr Todd told Judge Haesler information can on occasion be shared within a law firm that may pertain to different matters but potentially cause bias in the one being tried, and that this was understandably more likely in smaller country towns.
Mr Todd told the judge such an "ethical dilemma" had been raised with him by prosecutors "that affects my representation of Mr Kassouh and I seek leave to withdraw".
Judge Haesler said trials were required to be fair and "justice must be seen to be done" and so granted the leave.
Judge Haesler called the members of the jury into the court room to explain to them what had happened before he discharged them with the court's apologies.
"For the past two days the parties have been trying to resolve a matter.
"[However] as a result, I can't get this trial started this week."
The matter was adjourned to April 5 for callover in Downing Centre Court Sydney.
Mr Kassouh's bail conditions include reporting to Batemans Bay Police Station daily, not to be absent from his home between 8pm and 6am, and to not go within 10km of Moruya except when required to travel through the township to attend Bega Court.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
