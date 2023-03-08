Jury discharged in trial of Batemans Bay man after defence lawyer withdraws

Ahmad Kassouh, 52, of Batemans Bay, was due to face trial charged with two counts of intentional choking; two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; break and enter and commit a serious offence (namely aggravated intimidation); two counts of stalking/intimidation with intention of causing fear of physical or mental harm; detaining a person with the intent to obtain financial advantage; and driving recklessly with intent to intimidate.