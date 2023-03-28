Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

Government grants continue to help Little Yuin Preschool

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated March 29 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 9:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Little Yuin Aboriginal Preschool at Wallaga Lake has a large vegetable and bush tucker garden where the children currently grow strawberries, beans, tomatoes, celery and flowers, helped by volunteer Lauren who visits weekly. Picture by Marion Williams
Little Yuin Aboriginal Preschool at Wallaga Lake has a large vegetable and bush tucker garden where the children currently grow strawberries, beans, tomatoes, celery and flowers, helped by volunteer Lauren who visits weekly. Picture by Marion Williams

The Little Yuin Aboriginal Preschool is getting a playground upgrade, a new bus and a new educational program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.