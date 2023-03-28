The Little Yuin Aboriginal Preschool is getting a playground upgrade, a new bus and a new educational program.
The preschool is 30 years old and relies heavily on its director Kim Cooke applying for grants for maintenance and upgrades.
Last year's grants paid for a new fridge and bathroom and roof repairs.
Ms Cooke's current focus is the preschool's external areas.
NSW government grants for building improvements have funded new soft fall, replacement of an uneven brick pathway and two large shade sails that cover the soft fall area and sandpit.
The Cobargo Bushfire Relief Fund pitched in with money for the shade sail over the sand pit and Macquarie University's Centre for Global Indigenous Futures provided a drinking fountain with local artwork.
Next, a state government cultural landscaping grant will be used to upgrade the creek and create a big yarning circle, plus a number of natural timber interactive play structures, along with murals on the preschool's fences.
Working with Tim Drummett from Proscape Landscaping, Ms Cooke envisages a variety of natural play spaces using recycled materials, totem poles, winding pathways and big pots with native plants to link it all together.
Thanks to funding through NSW government and Aboriginal Affairs Little Yuin is getting a new bus to transport kids to and from preschool.
Ms Cooke said the school provides a high quality, culturally appropriate early years education and care program and critical to children's participation in that is access to transport.
For the past 10 years Little Yuin has been able to provide a door-to-door bus service.
"It is central to our school's viability and sense of identity and belonging," Ms Cooke said.
Meanwhile Grand Pacific Health funded Ms Cooke's training in Sound, Words, Aboriginal language and Yarning (SWAY).
It is an oral language and early literacy program based on Aboriginal knowledge, culture and stories and links to individual languages, including Yuin's Dhurga language.
"Language is integral to culture and the sharing of stories helps to nurture a strong sense of identity," Ms Cooke said.
The program which is supported by the Department of Education through Royal Far West School will start next term.
"I am really excited about this because it develops listening, language, sentence formation and story-telling which is part of their culture."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
