What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for March 6-12

Updated March 7 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
South Coast Gig Guide, March 6-12

Wednesday 8 March

Southern Valley Folk Club presents Scotland's Tony McManus at Nethercote Hall, Nethercote. 7pm. Doors open at 6pm. Supper available. BYO drinks. $20 Info/bookings contact Ray 0447 455 695

