South Coast Gig Guide, March 6-12

Southern Valley Folk Club presents Scotland's Tony McManus at Nethercote Hall, Nethercote. 7pm. Doors open at 6pm. Supper available. BYO drinks. $20 Info/bookings contact Ray 0447 455 695
Live music at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5.30pm-8.30pm. Bookings essential via website.
Drive Time at The Peanut Eatery, Bega. 6pm-9pm
The Hoops at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 8pm-11.30pm
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Kade Brown's Cope Street Parade at Candelo Town Hall, Candelo. 7pm-10pm. Tix via Humanitix
The Figmentz album launch: Under The Stars at The Twyford, Merimbula. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Rod Folpp at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Roddy Reason at Club Sapphire Main Bar, Merimbula. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Solo West at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
Steve Martin at Tathra Beach Bowling Club, Tathra. 8pm-11pm
Rock N Rodders Festival featuring The Hoops at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. Festival $85 online
Live music at Tilba Valley Winery and Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Sam Stevenson at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Tessa Devine at Aqua, Pambula Beach. 3pm-6pm
Benji and the Saltwater Sound System at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Rod Folpp at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5pm-8pm
Mark Smith at Club Narooma, Narooma. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Met.T Duo at Club Sapphire Main Bar, Merimbula. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Salt at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Rock N Rodders Festival featuring On The Prowl at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. Festival $85 online
Ben Francis at Tilba Valley Winery and Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Loose Change at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm
Rick Bamford at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Tessa Devine at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. Bookings essential via their website.
Candelo Blues Club's Jam with host act The Chris Harland Blues Band at The Candelo Hotel. 1pm-4pm. Bookings essential 6493 2214. Cover charge at the door $5 (16+)
Klaus Tietz at Kitty's Sunday Session, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 1pm-4pm
Rob Cove at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-7pm
Benji and the Saltwater Sound System at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
ChangoTree at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm
Greg Kew at Tathra Beach Bowling Club, Tathra. 4pm-7pm
Chris McGrath at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Singer In the Park at Cobargo Hotel, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Rock N Rodders Festival featuring Rock a Boogie at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. Festival $85 online
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
The deadline for submissions is 9am Monday for gigs that Tuesday to the following Monday
