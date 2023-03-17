Bega votes: Your essential guide to the NSW election

The Legislative Assembly District of Bega holds 58,444 electors and occupies an area of 9774 square kilometres.
It incorporates the entirety of the Eurobodalla and Bega Valley Local Government Areas.
Main centres include Batemans Bay, Moruya, Narooma, Bermagui, Bega, Merimbula and Eden.
The seat is currently held by Labor's Michael Holland, who won a by-election in 2022, following the resignation of Andrew Constance.
Constance had been the Liberal Member for Bega since 2003.
A state election is looming and as March 25 draws closer, here's what you need to know on how to vote.
It is compulsory to vote in all federal, state and local government elections if you are an eligible voter - that is, an Australian citizen over 18 years old.
Early voting centres open on Saturday, March 18, with pre-polling available until Friday, March 24.
On election day, booths will be open from 8am until polls close at 6pm.
Explore the map below to find your closest polling booth, and opening times for early voting centres.
Seven candidates will contest the state election in the Bega electorate, following confirmation of the ballot draw.
In order as they will appear on the ballot come March 25, the candidates for Bega are:
Debra Abbott, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party
Greg White, Legalise Cannabis Party
Cathy Griff, Greens
Karin Geiselhart, Sustainable Australia Party
Jeffrey Hawkins, Independent
Russell Fitzpatrick, Liberal Party
Michael Holland, Labor Party
Ahead of the March 25 state election, we went to the candidates for the Bega electorate for their thoughts on some of the key topics affecting you.
While there are bound to be more issues influencing your vote when you visit the polling booth, we took their pulse on 10 main ones for you to consider, compiled by ACM journalists in tune with their respective communities across the electorate.
The 2023 NSW state election is expected to be one of the closest in decades. But what seats should voters be keeping an eye out for?
EUROBODALLA
The Eurobodalla is home to approximately 40,000 people and spans from Durras Lake in the north, Deua National Park in the east and Akolele in the south. Almost half of the population is concentrated in Batemans Bay suburbs, with 19,000 people living in Malua Bay, Surf Beach, Broulee and surrounds. Narooma and Dalmeny are home to approximately 5500 people with more than 2000 living in the hinterland.
The Eurobodalla's tourism industry is on the rise as Canberra's growth spreads towards the coast. At peak holiday times, the Eurobodalla's population triples with 1.2 million visitors coming to the area in a year. The area's proximity to Canberra means many retirees view the Eurobodalla as a seachange, meaning just 15,000 residents are employed as of 2021.
Today, the area's main industries are construction, retail and healthcare and social assistance, with construction being the fastest-growing industry in the last three years.
Historically, Batemans Bay and Narooma marine areas were fishing hubs while Bodalla and Moruya thrived in agriculture and dairy production.
The 2019-2020 bushfires affected an estimated 83 per cent of residents with 380 homes being lost in the devastating fires.
The Eurobodalla Shire Council offices are located in Moruya, the 2021 local election established Independent candidate Mathew Hatcher as Mayor.
BEGA VALLEY
Approximately 36,000 people call the Bega Valley home, the shire stretching from Dignams Creek in the north to the Victorian border, and from the coast to the escarpment west of Bemboka.
The Bega Valley Shire has one of the longest stretches of coastline in the state and in tourism marketing is referred to as the Sapphire Coast.
It's renowned for its pristine waters, rock oysters and fishing (both commercial and recreational), and the abundant natural beauty of national parks and state forest land.
The main population centres are Merimbula (8220 residents), Bega (4368), Tura Beach (3405) and Eden (3227), however there are many more families and landholders on properties outside the urban centres and in the various villages.
While Merimbula-Tura has the greater number of residents, the council is based in Bega, where the other key employer for the region - Bega Cheese - is located.
The main industries of employment according to the 2021 Census data include hospitals, aged care residential services, supermarkets and dairy manufacturing.
The median household income is $1200 a week, significantly lower than the state average of $1829.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
