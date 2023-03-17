Bega votes: Your essential guide to the NSW election

The Eurobodalla is home to approximately 40,000 people and spans from Durras Lake in the north, Deua National Park in the east and Akolele in the south. Almost half of the population is concentrated in Batemans Bay suburbs, with 19,000 people living in Malua Bay, Surf Beach, Broulee and surrounds. Narooma and Dalmeny are home to approximately 5500 people with more than 2000 living in the hinterland.