Explainer

Bega votes: Your essential guide to the NSW election

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated March 17 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 1:30pm
Early voting in the 2023 NSW state election opens on Saturday, March 18. File image

THE SEAT OF BEGA

The Legislative Assembly District of Bega holds 58,444 electors and occupies an area of 9774 square kilometres.

