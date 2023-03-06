Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Far South Coast snowboarder Guseli continues Australian medal haul

By Melissa Woods
Updated March 6 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Valentino Guseli took silver in the men's halfpipe at the world snowboard championships in Georgia. (AP PHOTO)

Australian prodigy Valentino Guseli has clinched silver in the halfpipe at the world snowboarding championships in Bakuriani, pipped by another teenager for gold.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.