Man charged after allegedly stealing from elderly woman

A man has been charged after allegedly stealing cash from an elderly woman in Batemans Bay.
About 12.40pm on February 23, police were called to a shopping centre on Clyde Street, Batemans Bay, following reports of a stealing.
South Coast Police District officers were told a 92-year-old woman had her purse, containing cash, stolen by a man while she was shopping.
Following inquiries, about 3.40pm on March 1, investigators arrested a 28-year-old man on the Princes Highway, Batemans Bay, following a short foot pursuit.
During a search of the man, police located cash, multiple items alleged to be stolen, and two knives.
He was taken to Batemans Bay Police Station, where he was charged with larceny, hindering or resisting police officer in the execution of duty, custody of knife in public place, three counts of goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, possess prohibited drug, malicious damage and four counts of intimidation.
The man was refused bail to appear at Batemans Bay Local Court March 3.
