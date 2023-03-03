Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Stardust Circus
March 2-12
Experience a fantastic array of talent and fun under the Big Top! From hilarious clowns, dogs, goats, ponies, incredible aerial performances and everything in between there is definitely no dull moment at Stardust! Owned and operated by 5th and 6th generation performers, Stardust knows how to put on a show. Stardust Circus is at the Bega Showground until March 12, with 7pm shows Wed-Fri and weekend matinees and daytime performances. Full schedule and online ticket bookings at www.stardustcircus.com.au/show-time
Cobargo Folk Festival
March 3-5
Cobargo Folk Festival will feature over 100 hours of world class music from a range of folk and roots genres. Take part in educational and entertaining workshops, dance the night way, and eat scrumptious food from a variety of stalls. Headliners this year include dynamic Indigenous singer Kutcha Edwards, world renowned folk icon Eric Bogle, extraordinary folk/trance band Startijenn, local blues ragers Howlin' Mitch and the Habaneros and dozens more. Information on performers and ticket options at cobargofolkfestival.com.
South Coast BevFest
March 4
Previously Merimbula Craft Beer Festival, South Coast BevFest has broadened its scope to not only include breweries, but this year also welcoming local wineries and distilleries to showcase some of the best producers the region has to offer. Beer drinkers will be spoiled for choice with eight breweries showcasing their finest flavours, including local favourites Camel Rock, Longstocking and new kids on the block Frogs Hollow Brewing. Coolagolite's Breakfast Creek Vineyard and Mollymook's Cupitt's Estate will provide delicious local wine varieties, while distilleries North of Eden Gin and Pambula's Nine Circles will be on hand to showcase their spirits. On the green at Club Sapphire in Merimbula. Tickets can be purchased for South Coast BevFest here.
Wharf to Waves
March 4-5
Tathra's iconic Wharf to Waves ocean swim and events weekend is back following three years of cancellations. A 23km bike ride and a 2km beach fun run will take place on the Saturday. Then on Sunday, swimmers as young as 10 can swim the 600m ocean swim from Tathra Wharf to the beach, and the 1200m Bega Betta Home Living "Splash for Cash" will be an open swim for anyone aged 12 years and up. More details and registration at tathrawharf2waves.com.au.
Cope Street Parade in Candelo
March 10
The Cope Street Parade are considered one of Australia's most established high energy music ensembles. The high energy group combine elements of folk, pop, gypsy and swing - putting a contemporary spin on old timey music that appeals to all ages and is great for dancing as well. Presented by the Candelo Arts Society, for their Candelo show the group will be joined by local pianist Kade Brown. Book tickets at Humanitix
The Figmentz
March 10
The Figmentz - Candy McVeity, Don Ryan, Ken Vatcher, Franz Peters, Dave Crowden and Georgi Hargraves - are launching their new album, Under The Stars at Twyford Hall, March 10, 7.30pm. Live at The Twyford is a series of concerts to assist regional musicians playing live original Australian music, supported by Live Music Australia - an Australian Government initiative. For more information and to book online (earlybird tickets $25 plus ticketing fees) visit thetwyford.com.au or call 0421 199 910. Remaining tickets at the door $30 which opens 30 minutes before the show. Refreshments and Under The Stars CDs on sale at interval. BYO wine and beer in moderation - no eskies permitted.
Plein Air
March 10-29
Twelve Eden artists are holding an exhibition of their 'plein air' works at Spiral Gallery Bega throughout March. Plein air is an art movement concerned with rendering the effects of outdoor light and atmosphere, the artists exploring their surroundings on the Far South Coast and capturing its natural beauty. Official opening 5pm March 10 at Spiral. Meet the artists at 11am on March 18.
Cobargo skateboard event
March 18
Cobargo Green Recovery is holding the third event in its Triangle Youth Project which was funded by Bushfire Community Resilience and Recovery. It is being run by Totem Skateboarding, one of Australia's largest and longest running skateboard event companies. The event is free for youth while adults are encouraged to give donations for things like the sausage sizzle. The event will run from 12pm to 5pm at Cobargo skate park.
Sculpture Bermagui
March 11-19
Sculpture Bermagui is back, this year with a professional judge and larger pool of prize money which is drawing in more works. So far there are 178 entries, including a stunning carved piece of marble by Christine Madies, who predominantly works in France and Italy but has a local connection. In addition to sculptures in the Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club and along the foreshore to the Headland, works will also be on display at major sponsor Bermagui Beach Hotel, as well as at Bermagui Country Club. Check out the website for more info.
Bemboka Show
March 12
The Bemboka Show is held each year at the scenic Bemboka Showgrounds. Exhibiting in the historic main pavilion will be local fruit and vegetables, farm produce, country cooking, flower arrangements, plus a range of the arts and crafts including photography and quilting. In front of the main pavilion you'll find the cheese pavilion and a range of other stalls promoting and selling local foods and crafts, plus plants and herbs. Cattle and poultry exhibits are also a feature of the Bemboka Show and in the main arena a broad range of show jumping and other equestrian events can be seen. There is always plenty of entertainment, competitions such as wood chopping and dog jumping, old cars and historic farm machinery displays, plus a range of children's games and activities.
Frankie J Holden & On the Prowl
March 12
Frankie J and On the Prowl will be teaming up for a night of Rock Rebellion! Bring your dancing shoes for this great night of dancing at the Beach Barn, Tathra Beachside. Show starts at 6.30pm, with pizza available to order, plus made to order Bubble waffle cones with ice cream and fresh fruit.
Zombie DA film
March 13
Crunch Time: Saving Tura's Biodiversity is a film about the so-called zombie DA situation in Tura/Mirador. The film looks at the biodiversity issues surrounding the DA which was approved 30 years ago. It will be shown at the Picture Show Man, Merimbula, March 13, 7pm. Following the screening there will be a Q&A session with Cathy Griff (Greens candidate), Michael Holland (Labour candidate), Nathan Lygon (First Nations community leader and educator), and the filmmakers. Visit Humanitix to book tickets.
Four Winds Music Festival
April 7-9
Over three days and two nights the 2023 festival will feature more than 70 of Australia's renowned musicians including Ngalire, the Australian String Quartet, David and Daniel Wilfred, Paul Grabowsky, Djinama Yilaga Choir, and the Jess Hitchcock Trio. Visitors to the festival will get to taste the most delicious and fresh food and drink the region has to offer. Find your place on the grass, roll out a blanket and enjoy your pre-ordered gourmet lunch hamper by Eastwood's of Bermagui or dishes from the wide range of food vendors and bars selling lunch, dinner and everything in between. See details at www.fourwinds.com.au
