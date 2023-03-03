I was out for a walk in Fishpen this morning and confronted by a forest of posters mounted at head height on sticks. I think they were purported to be details of people who had died due to taking a COVID vaccination.
Everybody has the right to protest, even if I disagree with them and believe that their information is wrong.
But, this was staged outside the home of a Merimbula pharmacist.
They may claim it was a peaceful protest but I can only imagine how confronting and intimidating it would be to find this outside your home. The lack of noise or crowds makes it no less an act of intimidation and harassment.
The NPWS appear to have resurrected their 2021 plan to undertake broad area burning, across hundreds of hectares of critical koala habitat in the Murrah Flora Reserves.
The initial preparations in Mumbulla State Forest involved bulldozing preferred koala feed trees, habitat trees and required reporting potential water pollution, due to roadworks inconsistent with best practice.
Since that time, a publicly funded burning project was undertaken, in an area occupied by a breeding female koala. The hypothesis behind the unprofessional project, agreed by the NPWS and the South East Timber Association, is a belief that the traditional owners burnt everywhere on a regular basis.
The project's unscientific theoretical proposals are that increasing water infiltration will help koalas and removing the ground litter will increase nutrient availability, in these extensively logged and degraded forests.
Management based on these unscientific beliefs will further reduce habitat quality and represent a significant barrier to understanding why forests east of Mumbulla mountain did not burn, at the same time as everything west of the mountain did burn, during the Badja fire.
The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment suggest "The ferocity and potential extent of the fires in the FSC koala study area were lessened by human intervention, terrain and ensuing milder weather."
However, Natural Hazards Research (Australia) identified 'Foehn-like' winds as a significant influence on the substantially elevated fire danger conditions west of Mumbulla mountain.
If adaptive management to avoid koala extinction was the aim, credible science would rate higher than ill conceived thought bubbles.
I ask the ABC News and Weather Broadcasting to stop over-dramatising the weather on the news and stick to the facts.
Recently, it was stated by the ABC on national radio that there would be a heatwave in western NSW of 38 degrees to the low 40s. A heat wave is defined as three days or more with temperatures higher than normal.
But if you ask the locals (a family member of mine lived in Bourke for 12 years), 38-42 degrees Celsius is normal for summer out west. In fact, they look forward to those days as a relief from the real heatwaves of 45-49 degrees!
Now I would assume it takes some nous to fix a road. The same intelligence that it takes to look at a calendar and realise that planned roadworks fall on the same day as the first day of school.
The same grey matter that it takes to see a map and realise that you've planned roadworks on every major road on one day.
Who works these things out or is it an intentional ploy to annoy us all?
Once celebrated as a magnificent native animal with a vital role in the Australian eco-system, canis dingo is now being treated as an invasive species to be trapped, baited and poisoned to death under the false claim the dingo is a "wild dog".
This if happening as a result of the federal Wild Dog Management Plan and the Invasive Species Council, at the behest of the farming lobby claiming unproven sheep losses, and poison and gun manufacturers fearing loss of profits.
The killing is taking place in spite of the fact that in many areas such as ours dingoes are threatened with extinction, and 1080 poison is so dangerous to the environment it has been banned from use in most countries of the world.
There are also more humane ways of stock protection but farmers who oppose the killing plan being implemented on their properties can be penalised.
Shame on the government for allowing this to happen, with little or no public information or widespread scientific approval, and seemingly no regard for the fact the dingo has been sacred to many Indigenous people for thousands of year.
In the words of a member of the Yuin tribe, "You don't kill your totem".
I congratulate you Ben for having the foresight to publish separately online these views rather than just leaving them in the paper. It is highlighted separately and a must-read article.
