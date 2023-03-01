Bega District News
Moruya Skydivers among eight clubs in the Bega electorate awarded Local Sport Grant

By James Tugwell
Updated March 1 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 12:42pm
Moruya Skydivers Club member Jack Steele over Moruya. Picture by Tony Harrington.

Moruya Skydivers Club (MSC) is one of eight sports clubs in the Bega electorate sharing in $50,000 worth of grants awarded by the NSW government.

