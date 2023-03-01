While The Figmentz may be a household name to music lovers across the Far South Coast, the six-piece has taken on a new direction and look after adapting to fires, lockdowns and shifts in personnel.
The group have channeled the challenges of recent years into their work, writing and recording 'Under the Stars', set to be showcased at The Twyford in Merimbula on Friday, March 10.
'Under the Stars' is the product of the The Figmentz' evolution; an album that speaks to caring for the environment, sustainability, love and understanding.
After forming in 2009, The Figmentz grew in popularity with success from large themed shows and tributes to Joe Cocker, Soul and Woodstock.
After the departure of co-founder and drummer Andy O'Donnell in 2019 the band changed directions, welcoming local guitar hero Don Ryan, vocalist and keyboard player Franz Peters and saxophonist and Magpie Music's new owner Georgi Hargraves.
The final piece to the The Figmentz new-look lineup was South Coast favourite Candy McVeity, bringing her considerable skills as a singer, songwriter and saxophone player.
The band's uncompromising new sound will be showcased from 7.30pm at The Twyford on March 10.
The event is one of multiple concerts at the venue, designed to assist regional musicians playing live original Australian music, supported by Live Music Australia.
For more information and to book online visit thetwyford.com.au or call 0421 199 910. Remaining tickets will be available at the door, 30 minutes before the show.
Refreshments and 'Under the Stars' CDs will be on sale at interval and guests are welcome to bring their own wine and beer in moderation, with no eskies permitted.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
