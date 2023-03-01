Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
What's on

The Figmentz show their evolution with launch of new album 'Under the Stars'

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated March 1 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Figmentz will play at the Twyford in Merimbula on March 10, showcasing their new Album 'Under the stars'. Picture supplied.

While The Figmentz may be a household name to music lovers across the Far South Coast, the six-piece has taken on a new direction and look after adapting to fires, lockdowns and shifts in personnel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.