Russell Dessaix-Chin's love of cross country running started as a student at Bega High School.
Last week it took him to a world Masters podium.
The Bega-born runner now calls Wollongong home and with a colleague from his local track club, Dessaix-Chin formed a four-person relay team for the Masters World Championships held in Bathurst.
The Masters events were held in conjunction with the World Athletics Cross Country Championships with various elite running events over three days, February 17-19.
Dessaix-Chin said it was a gruelling 8km course - four laps of a two-kilometre track at Mount Panorama - designed to test the world's best.
On the Saturday morning, his team claimed the bronze medal in the 35-plus age category in a time of 14m36s, just 46 seconds behind the winners - who were also from Australia. A US team ran second in 14m11s.
It wasn't only the course with which the runners had to contend. Dessaix-Chin said there was also a heatwave leading into the weekend and a vicious thunderstorm that saw organisers tossing up whether to evacuate the course.
On the Sunday morning, Dessaix-Chin also contested the individual 6km event in his 40-44-year age category.
He came agonisingly close to the podium once again, placing fourth by just one second, crossing the line in 20m59s.
The winner, Australian Shane Grund, ran the course in 20m18s.
"I feel pretty good about it all," he said.
"I had designs on an individual medal and falling just short took the wind out of my sails a bit.
"But I'm trying to let it sink in that I have a world championship medal."
The final result doesn't tell the whole story. Dessaix-Chin actually made up considerable ground in the individual race after an early fall.
"The track had sections designed after Aussie landmarks and landscapes - so there was a beach section and a vineyard," Dessaix-Chin said.
"There was one section called the billabong around the 1km mark.
"Coming into it I chose the same line I ran during the relay the day before, but with all the runners and the storm it was more chopped up under the surface and I went down in the mud.
"Trying to get up I got knocked back down again by one of the other runners.
"In a world championship race it's very hard to come back from a fall.
"But I came back from 11th to 4th and just missed third by one second.
"I gave it my all. I'm pretty proud of how I fought back.
"With an Aussie singlet on you turn into a different animal."
Meanwhile, Tathra's Jeff Van Gangelen placed eighth in the same category.
