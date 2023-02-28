Another coffee sits stagnant on the paper-filled desk, the third of its kind in a matter of days.
The papers have exploded into an organised mess of typed, ink-filled words that sit like paintings each capturing an image; a moment in time.
Fountain pen dashes are scribbled exuberantly back and forth marking a previous lack of judgement.
The writer passionately researches history to ensure the details in his narratives reflect the authentic and honest truth.
Books that should stand upright and confident lie without strength in their spines until they fall down like a malfunctioning accordion.
A single thesaurus balances on top of the books, unsteadily; unstably; precariously.
Silence fills the walls, only the wind howls outside the window, yet his office is still, it is quiet and it is waiting.
If you listen closely, carefully, you may just hear the author's thoughts as he pauses, analysing his next sentence.
Until finally the sound is broken by the patter of his fingers which dance joyfully across the keyboard.
"My goal is to capture narratives that are important to our community," said ACM's newest Far South Coast reporter, James Parker.
"My goal is to immortalise the stories of everyday people and to be that voice for Aussie battlers, creatives, the misunderstood, the people you should know about but just haven't had the opportunity to hear their experiences yet."
Telling people's stories isn't my job, it's my purpose.- ACM journalist James Parker
James's goal is to capture the often unknown and untold stories of everyday people; of soldiers and families that have been bruised by war, sporting athletes that have captured the attention of crowds, string together sentences filled with crescendos about musicians, and yarn with farmers and fishermen.
Regardless of the topic, people are always at the heart of every story he writes.
James has already been meeting plenty of characters across the Bega Valley, but if you haven't yet had the pleasure and are keen to share your story with him and with our readers, call James on 0437 166 441, or email james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.