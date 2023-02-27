Motorists are being advised of work being undertaken on two regional bridges in the shire starting this week.
Bega Valley Shire Council has advised there will be a change to traffic conditions on Mt Darragh Road from Wednesday, March 1, through to late-July, weather permitting, as contractors replace Whipstick Bridge.
Whipstick Bridge is approximately 20km from the Princes Highway intersection at Pambula.
A single lane by-pass track will be in place adjacent to the bridge and will operate under traffic lights while the bridge is being replaced. Signs will be in place.
This project was funded by Transport for NSW and the NSW government as part of the Fixing Country Bridges Program.
Meanwhile, there will be a change to traffic conditions on South Wolumla Road, South Wolumla on Friday, March 3, weather permitting.
Council's bridge crew will be carrying out maintenance works on Wolumla Creek bridge. This will require a full road closure at the bridge at 9am, with the road scheduled to re-open at 3pm.
Detours will be in place via Towridgee Lane and Candelo Wolumla Road. Signs will be in place.
Council thanked all motorists for their patience.
For up-to-date information on all the shire's road closures, visit Live Traffic NSW.
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.