South Coast Gig Guide, March 1-5

Loose Change at Fig Bar and Cafe, Eden. 11am-2pm
Dave Berry at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5pm-8pm
Kingswood at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5.30pm-8.30pm. Tickets $34.20 via Moshtix only.
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Pauly G at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Loose Change at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 7pm-10pm
Pearlerz at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Ricky Bloomfield at Tathra Beach Bowling Club, Tathra. 8pm-11pm
Drive Time at Grand Hotel, Bega. 8.30pm-11.30pm
Klaus Tietz at Aqua, Pambula Beach. 3pm-6pm
Jazz Alley play Trad at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Matthew Lloyd at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5pm-8pm
Kingswood at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 5pm-8pm. Tickets $35 via Oztix.
Captain Ablit and the Bluetrassh at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm
Matt Dent at Club Narooma, Narooma. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Steve Martin at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Rod Folpp at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Loose Change at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm
Ron Callaghan at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Garry Carson Jones at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Klaus Tietz at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Southern Sounds at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. Bookings essential via the website.
Roddy Reason at Kitty's Sunday Session, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 1pm-4pm
'Session in the Sun' at Bermagui Country Club. 1pm-4pm
Jazz Alley play Trad at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Steve Benic at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-7pm
Live music at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Greg Kew at Tathra Beach Bowling Club, Tathra. 4pm-7pm
Moondog at Cobargo Hotel, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
The deadline for submissions is 9am Monday for gigs that Tuesday to the following Monday
