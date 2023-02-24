Moving past the expectations of Valentine's Day

The dreaded, or highly anticipated, Valentine's Day has just passed, reminding people whether they wanted to or not that couples across the world came together to express their affection with greetings and gifts.
While some take joy in celebrating this day, making their lover, family or friends feel special, there are many who find it a confronting public display of affection, wherein people can often compare, feel left out or cranky at the 'superficial consumerism' behaviours.
But if we step away from loud chatter and debates about this celebration we can look at the day as a reminder of our perspective on love.
On all the streaming sites from Netflix to Stan, Disney+ and so on - the rom-coms have come in full force for February, 'the month of love' and with it come all these messages about people finding their right person and living happily ever after.
Happy ever after - hmm let's just pause on that fairy tale ending. The question really is - does it actually exist?
That's debateable. I think being happy in love is felt in the given moment but ultimately long-term relationships are challenged with all kinds of life's obstacles and you're not going to be happy the entire time, it's going to take a lot of work.
Once the novelty of the honeymoon phase has passed, you step into a new era of the relationship. One where you get to appreciate all the idiosyncrasies of the other person.
To settle down with someone is to accept them as they are and back in the times where divorce wasn't an option, people stayed married because the theory was you simply had to stick to each other.
The happily married people were the ones who decided to help each other grow and do things together.
Or at least that is what I have interpreted - the thing is in the modern day, divorce and break-ups are more common because the concept of growing apart and moving into different directions has been more widely accepted.
As a journalist and a hopeless romantic I have had the opportunity to ask happily married couples who celebrated long marriages - what their secret was.
The answer was frustratingly simple - they didn't over think it, they just lived it in the given moment.
They let each other have their own space to be who they wanted to be and do their own activities and they accepted the other just as they are.
This was a real eye opener for me because in this day and age, when the going gets tough, people can have the tendency to think 'hmm well now it feels like more work than I bargained for so maybe I should consider looking for someone else, someone better'.
My view on love - 'real love' - is the kind where you help each other grow. Be patient with the process, every hiccup along the way is another chance to look at your own way at reacting to things, responding and dealing with them.
We can get so caught up in our own heads and stressed that sometimes it can be hard to see people prancing around with their roses, chocolates and romantic gestures and you can even get cynical about these acts of love that seem empty.
But what lies behind this seemingly commercialised date is the reminder to look more closely at what makes you lucky to have that person, what you appreciate and love about them.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
