Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Pink Stumps Day
February 25
Kameruka's colourful annual Pink Stumps Day fundraiser returns this weekend in support of the McGrath Foundation. Enjoy high tea for a $5 donation to the foundation with raffles for great prizes also up for grabs. Dress in pink for a chance at best dressed prize. Gates open 8.30am with the women's T20 exhibition game at 9am. Men's B grade one-dayer between Kameruka and Eden to follow from 1pm. Lord's View Oval, Kameruka.
History Tours
February 25
To coincide with the release of 'Fascinating Bega: The Anatomy of a Town 1851 - 2023', the South Coast History Society and Bega Valley Historical Society are running one-and-half hour coach tours of Bega. The cost, including morning tea at the end of the tour, is just $7.50. Bookings are essential and can be made by calling 0448 160 852.
Monster Auction
February 26
Can Assist Bega Valley and Oaklands Events Centre proudly present the 2023 Monster Auction and Lunch at Oaklands Event Centre, Pambula, 12pm. The auction and lunch is Can Assist's major fundraiser for the year. Items up for grabs include a $500 accommodation voucher for Tathra Beach House Apartments, Old Tawny Port, Royal Albert dinner set, tools, paintings, pottery, bags and much more. Tickets can be purchased from Dot Holmes on 0416 280 915.
Folk Festival
March 3-5
Cobargo Folk Festival will feature over 100 hours of world class music from a range of folk and roots genres. Take part in educational and entertaining workshops, dance the night way, and eat scrumptious food from a variety of stalls. Headliners this year include dynamic Indigenous singer Kutcha Edwards, world renowned folk icon Eric Bogle, extraordinary folk/trance band Startijenn, local blues ragers Howlin' Mitch and the Habaneros and dozens more. Information on performers and ticket options at cobargofolkfestival.com.
Wharf to Waves
March 4-5
Tathra's iconic Wharf to Waves ocean swim and events weekend is back following three years of cancellations. A 23km bike ride and a 2km beach fun run will take place on the Saturday. Then on Sunday, swimmers as young as 10 can swim the 600m ocean swim from Tathra Wharf to the beach, and the 1200m Bega Betta Home Living "Splash for Cash" will be an open swim for anyone aged 12 years and up. More details and registration at tathrawharf2waves.com.au.
Cope Street Parade in Candelo
March 10
The Cope Street Parade are considered one of Australia's most established high energy music ensembles. The high energy group combine elements of folk, pop, gypsy and swing - putting a contemporary spin on old timey music that appeals to all ages and is great for dancing as well. Presented by the Candelo Arts Society, for their Candelo show the group will be joined by local pianist Kade Brown. Book tickets at Humanitix
Cobargo skateboard event
March 11
Cobargo Green Recovery is holding the third event in its Triangle Youth Project which was funded by Bushfire Community Resilience and Recovery. It is being run by Totem Skateboarding, one of Australia's largest and longest running skateboard event companies. The event is free for youth and adults are encouraged to give donations for things like the sausage sizzle. The event will run from 12pm to 5pm at Cobargo skate park.
Sculpture Bermagui
March 11-19
Sculpture Bermagui is back, this year with a professional judge and larger pool of prize money which is drawing in more works. So far there are 178 entries, including a stunning carved piece of marble by Christine Madies, who predominantly works in France and Italy but has a local connection. In addition to sculptures in the Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club and along the foreshore to the Headland, works will also be on display at major sponsor Bermagui Beach Hotel, as well as at Bermagui Country Club. Check out the website for more info.
Frankie J Holden & On the Prowl
March 12
Frankie J and On the Prowl will be teaming up for a night of Rock Rebellion! Bring your dancing shoes for this great night of dancing at the Beach Barn, Tathra Beachside. Show starts at 6.30pm, with pizza available to order, plus made to order Bubble waffle cones with ice cream and fresh fruit.
In the Mood
March 17 - April 19
In the Mood: A Tribute to the Andrews Sisters stars Michelle Pettigrove, Candy McVeity, and Eva Mills as The Shoo Shoo Trio along with a small combo band 'The Trilbies' and the brilliant Bega District Big Band comprising some of the shire's best musicians. Visit trybooking.com and search for 'In the Mood - The Andrews Sisters'. March 17, Candelo Town Hall, 7-10pm; March 19, Tanja Hall, 2-5pm; March 24, Bega Civic Centre, 7-10pm; April 29, Nethercote Hall, 7-10pm.
Four Winds Music Festival
April 7-9
Over three days and two nights the 2023 festival will feature more than 70 of Australia's renowned musicians including Ngalire, the Australian String Quartet, David and Daniel Wilfred, Paul Grabowsky, Djinama Yilaga Choir, and the Jess Hitchcock Trio. Visitors to the festival will get to taste the most delicious and fresh food and drink the region has to offer. Find your place on the grass, roll out a blanket and enjoy your pre-ordered gourmet lunch hamper by Eastwood's of Bermagui or dishes from the wide range of food vendors and bars selling lunch, dinner and everything in between. See details at www.fourwinds.com.au
