Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Sculpture Bermagui is back, this year with a professional judge and larger pool of prize money which is drawing in more works. So far there are 178 entries, including a stunning carved piece of marble by Christine Madies, who predominantly works in France and Italy but has a local connection. In addition to sculptures in the Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club and along the foreshore to the Headland, works will also be on display at major sponsor Bermagui Beach Hotel, as well as at Bermagui Country Club. Check out the website for more info.

