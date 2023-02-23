A controversial housing development at Cobargo that has divided opinion in the village is now up for sale.
"Cherry Blossom Village" was approved by the council in April last year as a 21-home subdivision with housing lots as small as 150sqm.
The approved, but as-yet undeveloped, one-hectare block on Village St, adjacent to Narira Creek and the Cobargo Hotel, is now listed for sale through agents Knight Frank, with expressions of interest closing on March 15.
Knight Frank lists the property highlights as having a "strategic location", a "flexible and generous site area with DA approval in place", and "convenient access to the town centre and Bermagui shoreline".
While the need for housing has long been stated in the Bega Valley, having 21 "manufactured homes" on such a relatively small parcel of land had many concerned over impacts on the the village character, the creek and traffic.
Following amendments to their development application based on such community feedback, the current owners obtained council approval in April 2022 "for the establishment of a manufactured housing estate, which incorporates subdivision for lease purposes".
BVSC director of community, environment and planning Emily Harrison confirmed the approval was attached to the land not the owner.
"This means any person who purchases the land is still bound by the agreed DA conditions if they choose to continue with the development," Ms Harrison said.
She said if a new owner chose to amend the DA, they would need to lodge any modifications for further assessment by the council.
"There will be other approvals required before certain works are permitted to commence, such as approvals for any works in the road reserve," Ms Harrison said.
"An approval to operate the manufactured housing estate will also need to be issued by council before residents can move into the estate."
