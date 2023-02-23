Marlin action remains red hot off Eden

The Sapphire Coast marlin bite continues red hot between Eden and Green Cape at about 75 fathoms.
Great news for the Eden Sport and Game Fishing Club's Eden Open held over three days, finishing last Sunday afternoon.
Congratulations to Eden anglers Geoff McMahon and Trevor Chippendale in Sea Hogg who took out the competition with five striped marlin tagged and released plus two yellowfin tuna.
Iceman captained by Corey Walker out of Merimbula took out the prize for other game fish with striped tuna and kingfish and Merimbula vessel Snappy Tom captained by Robert Wood the prize for the most shark.
We can report that there are very large schools of kingfish at Hunter Rock and some good size hammerhead shark about North Head.
We now look forward to the Merimbula club's March marlin tag and release friendly commencing in just two short weeks.
Lots of activity off the Merimbula Fishing Platform and Long Point with Australian salmon, tailor and kingfish plus the appearance of luderick. Snapper and morwong abound off the Long Point and Haycock reefs. Best time is evening with the flood tide.
Ocean flathead are patchy but good catches are to be had from 16 fathoms off Tura Headland and Kianniny as well as reporting from 20-22 fathoms. Morwong and snapper remain widespread best reefs are White Rock, Long Point and Haycock.
Dusky flathead are back on the bite in both Pambula and Merimbula Lakes as well as Mogareeka and Thompsons in the Bega River. Best at turn of tide. There are also lots of trevally, tailor and bream plus the occasional whiting, flounder and mullet.
Prawns are running well in the Merimbula Lake, try the run out tide during the dark of the moon.
From the shore there are prawns along the sand flats at the bottom of Tantawangalo Street, beside the airport from the launching ramp and at Fishpen. At Wallagoot Lake which remains closed, the prawns are running well but tend to rise later at night.
The club will be open on Friday, February 24, from 6pm. Visitors are welcome.
