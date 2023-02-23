Bega District News

Bega District Letters to the Editor, February 24: Rates rise figures cause confusion

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated February 24 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Figures of confusion

I am a bit confused regarding the planned rate increase. Apparently a 43% rate increase is planned over the next two years. A 24% increase for the 2023/4 period and then 21% for the 2024/5 period. My addition makes that a 45% increase.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.