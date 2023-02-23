I am a bit confused regarding the planned rate increase. Apparently a 43% rate increase is planned over the next two years. A 24% increase for the 2023/4 period and then 21% for the 2024/5 period. My addition makes that a 45% increase.
Another concern with the 21% increase - is that to be based on our current rate for the 2022/3 period, or the already increased rates of 2023/24? If so that would make it an even higher increase. Maybe someone would be able to enlighten me.
I have been in Middleton, Tasmania, this month and their rates are just under $1000 for the year. No garbage collection but they have everything else. Even Canberra rates are less than ours.
Maybe the Bega council needs to have an audit so we see what is happening to our rates money.
Since 2018 the council has looked at a general rate increase with a range of 16.8% to 90% and has produced several conflicting 10 year financial plans - none of which, including this SRV, solve the problem as we still will remain in the red every year even with this 43% increase. The CEO has clearly said that unless IPART changes the rate pegging formula then we can expect the same new increase every five years.
Council has since 2017 tried to fund itself on rates and grants only (no borrowings) while increasing staff and not rationalising assets and operating efficiently. Council says rate pegging is inadequate and so are the grants. This is partially correct, however the council has failed to cut its cloth to meet the essential requirement to maintain existing assets and properly contain costs. Now it seeks to change the rating system by effectively doubling rates every 10 years.
In 2013,the current mayor with three others including Kristy McBain voted against a 6% increase as they said "ratepayers can't afford it".
The perfect storm is bad management and financial control colliding with the recovery of our low socio-economic population from bushfires, COVID and inflation and the resulting financial stress - and you are being asked to pay regardless of your ability to do so.
The Prime Minister stated recently "We know that when you consult any group of people about matters that affect them, you will get better outcomes," so why not start consulting today.
We have the highest number of First Nations people elected by Australians at all levels of government than ever before so what's preventing our politicians from doing their jobs right now? What's stopping them from solving problems right now?
We don't need another layer of red tape and further cost and delays in getting the job done by introducing "The Voice". Act now PM, get on with the job we elected you to do and avoid wasting time and money. We need outcomes now not in a year or so time.
Avoid the talk fest, just get on with it while there is a heap of goodwill out in the general community to support whatever measures it will take to begin consulting and resolving issues.
Back in 1950 there was a plan to build a new road from Cobargo through Wadbilliga to Canberra as the Brown Mountain was too unstable. The road from Cobargo is very stable. Once again politics stopped it going ahead.
The "forest wars" have been going for over 40 years. In that time, Australia's population has nearly doubled but too few people see the correlation between population growth and environmental decline and degradation.
If we had half our current population of 26 million, the demand for flooring and furniture timber could perhaps be satisfied by native plantations - if they had been planted back then. Instead, we have the 6th mass extinction and climate change threatening life as we know it.
With an increasing number of Australians identifying as having "no religion" (as per last census) I, like many, am baffled that a religious service is attended by MPs at the commencement of federal parliament. It is crazy that in 2023 the Australian public is funding this.
Politics and an individual's religiosity formed the basis of many a query with our previous government. While many "believers" would no doubt think we are in desperate need of divine intervention, please show some respect to the many Australians who identify as having "no religion".
Politics and religion have the ingredients for a very dangerous recipe.
I want to say thanks to Rene Martens for sharing the photos of the Merimbula thunderstorm. They are amazing. Very different to the usual sunny sky!
How come so many councillors and mayors try to get into parliament? Is it to serve the people or to latch onto the big huge salaries and benefits?
I have asked the same questions of another shire I lived in for 42 years. Bega Valley Shire probably holds the record. We have a councillor already elected to parliament and now we have two other aspirants.
