Eden Cricket Club has taken out the Far South Coast Cricket Association one day final, with a dominant win over Bega-Angledale.
The win was the latest in a run of victories for the side, now looking toward the two-day comp it's aiming to win for the third consecutive season.
Unbeaten in nine outings this season, Eden took the home ground advantage and elected to bat first after winning the toss.
MORE LOCAL CRICKET:
Bega-Angledale had won six of its nine matches prior and had a tall task ahead to knock off Eden on its home turf.
With solid contributions from Drew and Rahul Mudaliar as well as an unbeaten knock of 33 from skipper Matthew Bell, Eden was able to stabilise after a few early wickets.
"We didn't start off too well, I think we were 6/60 at one stage," Bell said.
"Myself and Tim Bowes made a bit of a partnership and we decided to set ourselves a new target of about 150.
"The tail wagged for us a bit and they held their wicket. I kept telling the boys that we just needed to bat the 40 overs and then we can defend whatever we make"
Bowes' handy cameo of 28 helped Eden post a defendable total, finishing up 9/156.
"I was sort of expecting 200 plus if we batted well but Bega to their credit bowled pretty well and tight."
The Bulls shared the wickets - Greg Longmore taking 3/31 and Braiden McIntosh getting through Eden's top order, finishing up with final figures of 3/37.
The Bulls' struggles with the bat from recent matches continued, with opener Hamish Willcox sent packing the third ball of the innings, with from a tidy catch taken by Patrick Kearney off man-of-the-match Tim Bowes' bowling.
Bowes continued to hit the mark for Eden, taking the next two wickets while Bell cleaned up the tail, with Bega-Angledale all out for 73.
READ ALSO:
"We then took regular wickets every couple of over after that. We kept the pressure on them and wickets kept tumbling.
"Rahul Mudaliar bowled well and was unlucky not to get a wicket. Patty Kearny bowled well too," Bell said.
While celebrations were enjoyed by Eden, Bell said the side was firmly focused on the two-day comp.
Eden currently sits atop the ladder one point clear of the Bulls, each with one game left to play.
"The one-dayer for us is sort of just a little stepping stone towards the big stuff. We want to win the big one at the end of the season.
"Last year's presentation night the boys all sort of decided, 'let's all stick around and go for this three in a row'," Bell said.
The last regular season two-day game for Eden will be played starting this Saturday, 1pm, at home against the Merimbula Knights, and the side will be looking to take all the points with Bega Angledale trailing by just one point.
The Bulls will play the Pambula Bluedogs at George Griffin Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.