Bega District News
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Eden claims one-day title in a dominant display against Bega-Angledale Bulls

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated February 23 2023 - 11:24am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eden Cricket Club's senior side celebrating during their win over Bega/Angledale on the weekend, winners of the FSCCA one-day competition. Picture by Wendy Deighton.

Eden Cricket Club has taken out the Far South Coast Cricket Association one day final, with a dominant win over Bega-Angledale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.