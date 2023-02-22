Where to see Eden's mini rally this weekend

The Sapphire Coast Sporting Car Club is hosting a mini rally this weekend and this time they've released a spectators guide for the general public to enjoy the race.
The Eden mini rally will begin with the first car taking off at 11am on Saturday, February 25, from the Towamba Sportsgrounds.
So far there were 30 registered cars partaking in the rally, however Sapphire Coast Sporting Car Club said late entries were still open and can be made by messaging their Facebook page.
Members of the public are welcome to set up at the Towamba Sportsgrounds, where throughout the day vehicles and their crews will be, getting fuel, tyres and whatever running repairs may be required.
The main spectator point for the day will be at Two Mile Road, which will be used as the second, fourth and sixth stage of the event.
The first car was due to arrive at this spectator point for the second stage at around 11.50am, then at 2pm for stage four and 4.10pm for stage 6.
Cars will be approaching up a wide sweeping road and then turn hard right uphill at the spectator point then travel 250 metres to a road that goes hard left. This is a great view of the race from a safe location for onlookers.
Members of the public are reminded to leave the access road usable, so others can get out and emergency vehicles can have access if required.
To get to the spectator point, to turn left from the Towamba Sportsground, then straight on at Cross Roads, then the road goes left on a one lane bridge, turn left at the signpost of Two Mile Rd and turn around and park on the opposite side of the road.
Members of the public are urged to be careful around the roads and not stand in any areas that aren't authorised by the organisers, officials and marshals.
READ ALSO: Pitch in for Pink Stumps Day at Kameruka
Bring any appropriate weather wear from sun protection to rain jackets, jumpers and water and food, but make sure to take your litter home with you.
It's recommended that dogs and young children are not to be taken to spectator points, but if they are then they must be supervised and under your control.
Another key "don't" for spectators is crowding mechanics at the service points. Not only will the competitors be unimpressed but you put yourself at risk of a wheel or sump guard landing on your foot.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.