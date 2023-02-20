5-week-old dies from head injuries; family dogs seized

An investigation is underway after the death of five-week-old baby on the South Coast.
A NSW police spokesperson said the young baby was brought to Moruya Hospital by her parents about 10.40pm on February 18 with severe head injuries.
They said the infant victim died shortly after midnight, in the early hours of February 19.
READ MORE:
The spokesperson said two Rottweiler-type dogs - which lived at the home - had been seized by Eurobodalla Shire Council rangers.
Inquiries are continuing by officers attached to South Coast Police District.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.