Family dogs seized as police investigate death of 5-week-old

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated February 21 2023 - 10:20am, first published 10:19am
5-week-old dies from head injuries; family dogs seized

An investigation is underway after the death of five-week-old baby on the South Coast.

