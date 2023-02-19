Bega Valley Shire Council advises the Cobargo water supply will be switched off between 9pm on Wednesday, February 22 and 6am on Thursday, February 23.
The shutdown is to carry out essential watermain maintenance at Narira Bridge, Cobargo.
READ ALSO:
This work will affect all residential and commercial properties in the Cobargo township.
When the water supply resumes, run taps for a minute to flush out any aeration.
The council apologised for any inconvenience.
If you have any questions, please contact council on (02) 6499 2222.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.