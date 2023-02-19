Bega District News
Cobargo water shutdown notice from Bega Valley Council

Updated February 20 2023 - 9:43am, first published 8:57am
Bega Valley Shire Council advises the Cobargo water supply will be switched off between 9pm on Wednesday, February 22 and 6am on Thursday, February 23. Picture on file.

