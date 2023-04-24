Bega District News
Cecil Rodwell Lucas served in WW1 from May 1915 to the end

MW
By Marion Williams
April 25 2023 - 8:29am
Picture of Cecil Rodwell "Caesar" Lucas supplied by Virtual War Memorial Australia.
The officer in charge of the last party to leave Gallipoli lays in Narooma Cemetery.

