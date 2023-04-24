The officer in charge of the last party to leave Gallipoli lays in Narooma Cemetery.
The remarkable story of Cecil Rodwell Lucas is one of several that have been uncovered due to Narooma RSL sub branch's mission to restore servicemen's graves that have fallen into disrepair.
In gratitude, his family sent a dossier collated from the National Library of Australia's online resource Trove.
Born in Sydney in 1887, he attended Sydney Grammar School where he become known as Caesar because he always did things with panache.
Following in the footsteps of his barrister father, he studied law and was appointed clerk/associate to Justice David Ferguson.
Many of the documents supplied were letters that Caesar and other soldiers wrote to the judge while they were serving overseas.
Caesar's letters stand out for his sense of duty, leadership and all-encompassing competence on and off the battlefield.
At 5am, August 15, Caesar and the 17th Battalion with 32 officers and 941 other ranks arrived in Gallipoli.
He was promoted to temporary captain in October, at which time he wrote to Justice Ferguson about getting "a tremendous lot of amusement' from manufacturing 'dummy' bombs that caused "Jacky Turk to uselessly expend quite a lot of good ammunition".
According to the Battalion's history at 2.56am December 20, 1915 the final party of two officers and 21 other ranks under Captain Lucas evacuated Quinn's Post.
"Captain Lucas shook hands with his commanding officer then set a gramophone playing the piano march 'Turkish patrol' as a graceful compliment to a chivalrous foe".
He transferred to the 56th Battalion in March 1916 and disembarked at Marseilles three months later.
Two successful raids on the German trenches in September 2016 earned Caesar a mention in despatches for "gallantry and meritorious service".
His family summarised another set of documents that detailed the series of battles that forced the Germans to enter the Armistice.
"Those battles included Peronne in September 1918, for which Caesar returned as second-in-command of the 53rd Battalion and where he was wounded for a second time.
"That battle was described by the British Commander General Sir Henry Rawlinson, as 'perhaps the greatest military achievement of the war'.
"Caesar's 14th Brigade was in the thick of it."
Caesar later practiced law in Queanbeyan.
Ian Noormets, a member of Narooma RSL sub-branch and a Department of Veteran Affairs welfare officer, said he understood that Caesar ended his working life managing the caravan park in Narooma where Easts is now located.
Caesar died of natural causes in April 1962.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
