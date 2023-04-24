On Thursday, May 25, 1917, the Sydney Morning Herald published a letter from Private 1949 Leslie Harold Hilder of Cremorne, NSW, who wanted to set the record straight. "The rearguard of the 17th Battalion was absolutely the last to leave their post at Gallipoli and the last to embark. The rearguard of the 17th was under Captain C. R. Lucas, and a better officer never left Australia." Trove