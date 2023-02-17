Will Perrottet, Minns take the Dan Andrews pledge?

IT'S not often that the media praises a politician. But when Victorian Premier Dan Andrews promised before that state's election in November that his government would guarantee one full page of government advertising in every regional newspaper every week, he was applauded by Country Press Australia, representing hundreds of small papers nationwide, and ACM, the publisher of this masthead.
"Whether it's a bushfire, a flood emergency or a global pandemic, time and time again we have seen regional newspapers step up and serve their communities in incredibly important ways," Mr Andrews said. "Labor is doing what matters - backing regional media outlets with guaranteed advertising revenue so they can keep supporting their local communities."
Say what you like about Mr Andrews - and the ACM network's newspapers in regional Victoria have certainly done that, on a range of issues - but his election promise showed an all-too-rare appreciation for the vital contribution that local newspapers make to the civic, social, cultural and economic life of regional communities.
It also demonstrated a shrewd understanding that regional voters who actively support trusted independent news sources - by buying the local paper every day or subscribing online to access the latest news on their phone - might actually want to see governments also showing meaningful support for local news and the local jobs that come with it.
With higher prices for newsprint, rising costs of production and distribution and cutthroat competition for advertising revenue from foreign-owned digital giants, these are perilous times for the newspapers that have served NSW towns, cities and regions for, in some cases, more than 150 years.
That's why the Bega District News has joined other mastheads in the ACM network this week to ask Premier Dominic Perrottet and Labor's Chris Minns if they will help protect the future of local news in NSW by making their own Dan Andrews pledge ahead of the March 25 election.
As well as a guaranteed page of government advertising in every regional paper every week, we want them to reverse the legislative change in 2020 that removed the requirement for local governments to openly advertise development applications and other council activity in local newspapers.
Across regional Victoria, weekly ads are putting messages about state government services in front of some of the country's most highly engaged media consumers - regional newspaper readers. Those ads are, in turn, helping to pay the wages of local journalists, photographers and editors.
We're not asking for grants or handouts. We're asking the next NSW government to join our loyal audiences and valued local advertisers as partners in the provision of the trusted local news our community demands and deserves.
