Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Felicity Dowd Live
February 17 & 19
Recently awarded Tamworth Songwriters Association New Songwriter of the Year for her single 'Handle It', Felicity is playing a bunch of shows across the region through February, including at the Bega Show Friday night and Tathra Beachside on Sunday. Head to www.felicitydowd.com.au/dates for all the info. Melt into the soulful lyrics of Felicity Dowd as she performs a stunning blend of originals and covers.
Eden Paint and Sip
February 17
Eden's paint and sip event is back for Friday evenings, all painting materials and food will be provided. All people need to bring is a sense of fun, a friend and something to drink. The painting fun will begin from 6pm, bookings need to be made in advance as places are limited. Call 0401 975 466 or email edenpaintandsip@outlook.com for bookings.
Bega Show
February 17-19
The annual Bega Show returns to the Bega Showgrounds for three days of nonstop action. Classic events include the horse, dairy and livestock events as well as favourites including kids mascot competition, wife carrying race, woodchop, demolition derby, first time BBQ smoke out competition, junk yard show, street theatre and dog jumping just to name a few. Check out the Bega Show Facebook page or begashow.org.au/
Wilderness to Water
February 18
The next Wilderness to Water guided walking tour is at Lake Curalo Boardwalk on Saturday, February 18 from 10am to 1.30pm. Start at Eden Scout Hall and walk along the Lake Curalo boardwalk, exploring the area north to Palestine Creek and parts of the southern side of the lake. Investigate foreshore vegetation with botanist Jackie Miles, discover estuarine processes with lake expert Nick Yee and experience an Aboriginal cultural tour with Eden Local Aboriginal Land Council. Lunch by a local caterer and the event caters for families. Register for the Lake Curalo Boardwalk at Council's website.
Twofold Bay Sailing regatta
February 18-19
The Twofold Bay Yacht Club is hosting their annual Twofold Bay Regatta starting from 10am Saturday morning and finishing on the Sunday, with regatta presentations. Members of the public are invited to visit the Yacht Club at 15 Quarantine Bay Rd, Eden and meet the sailors and their boats.
Bega Valley Men's Table Entrée
February 21
The Men's Table Entree is an introduction to The Men's Table through open sharing over a relaxed and conversational meal. The cost includes a meal and a drink. The Entree event is a chance to meet other men, learn about how a Table works and helping you decide whether you'd like to part of this local Men's Table group.
'Fascinating Bega' Historical Coach Tours
February 22 and 25
To coincide with the release of 'Fascinating Bega: The Anatomy of a Town 1851 - 2023', the South Coast History Society and Bega Valley Historical Society are running one-and-half hour coach tours of Bega township on Wednesday 22nd February and Saturday 25th February. The cost, including morning tea at the end of the tour, is just $7.50. Bookings are essential and can be made by calling 0448 160 852.
Cobargo Folk Festival
March 3-5
For just over $1.30 an hour, festival goes will be able to see over 100 hours of world class music from a range of folk and roots genres. They can visit a range of educational and entertaining workshops, dance the night way, and eat scrumptious food from a variety of stalls. Headliners this year include dynamic indigenous singer Kutcha Edwards, world renowned folk icon Eric Bogle, extraordinary folk/trance band Startijenn from Brittany, local blues ragers Howlin' Mitch and the Habaneros and dozens of top class international and Australian acts. Don't worry if you don't know the names. Information on all the performers and ticket options are on the website
Cope Street Parade in Candelo
March 10
The Cope Street Parade are considered one of Australia's most established high energy music ensembles. The high energy group combine elements of folk, pop, gypsy and swing - putting a contemporary spin on old timey music that appeals to all ages and is great for dancing as well. Presented by the Candelo Arts Society, for their Candelo show the group will be joined by local pianist Kade Brown. Book tickets at Humanitix
Cobargo skateboard event
March 11
Cobargo Green Recovery is holding the third event in its Triangle Youth Project which was funded by Bushfire Community Resilience and Recovery. It is being run by Totem Skateboarding, one of Australia's largest and longest running skiateboard event companies. The event is free for youth and adults are encouraged to give donations for things like the sausage sizzle. The event will run from 12pm to 5pm at Cobargo skate park.
Sculpture Bermagui
March 11-19
Sculpture Bermagui is back, this year with a professional judge and larger pool of prize money which is drawing in more works. So far there are 178 entries, including a stunning carved piece of marble by Christine Madies, who predominantly works in France and Italy but has a local connection. In addition to sculptures in the Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club and along the foreshore to the Headland, works will also be on display at major sponsor Bermagui Beach Hotel, as well as at Bermagui Country Club. Check out the website for more info.
Four Winds Music Festival
April 7-9
Early bird tickets are on sale until January 17, with ticket options to suit all budgets. Over three days and two nights the 2023 festival will feature more than 70 of Australia's renowned musicians including Ngalire, the Australian String Quartet, David and Daniel Wilfred, Paul Grabowsky, Djinama Yilaga Choir, and the Jess Hitchcock Trio. Visitors to the festival will get to taste the most delicious and fresh food and drink the region has to offer. Find your place on the grass, roll out a blanket and enjoy your pre-ordered gourmet lunch hamper by Eastwood's of Bermagui or dishes from the wide range of food vendors and bars selling lunch, dinner and everything in between. See details at www.fourwinds.com.au
