Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Moving past the romanticised theories of love and all the expectations Valentine's Day gives us

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated February 20 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Valentine's Day - a day to celebrate love.

The dreaded, or highly anticipated, Valentine's Day has just passed, reminding people whether they wanted to or not that couples across the world came together to express their affection with greetings and gifts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.