Eden v Bega/Angledale: Stage set for A grade one day final

By Sam Armes
Updated February 16 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:30pm
Greg 'Crazy' Longmore bowling for Bega Angledale. Picture by Wendy Deighton.

The Club Bega A grade cricket competition one day grand final will be contested on Saturday, February 18, between Eden and Bega-Angledale at Eden from 1pm.

