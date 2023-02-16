The Club Bega A grade cricket competition one day grand final will be contested on Saturday, February 18, between Eden and Bega-Angledale at Eden from 1pm.
Eden has been the form side in both the one and two-day competitions and deservedly secured home field advantage with five wins from five games in the A grade competition.
Eden boasts a very strong bowling unit led by veteran Matt Bell and young gun Rahul Mudaliar.
In their five one-day games, no team has managed to score more than 150 against the rampant Eden pace attack and Bega-Angledale will need to bat well to have any chance in this weekend's grand final.
The Eden batting lineup includes plenty of match winners, and across the five wins the club has had multiple contributors chipping in to back up a strong bowling display.
Bega-Angledale started the one-day season slowly with losses to Merimbula and Eden, but stormed home with massive wins against Bermagui and Tathra and a close win over Pambula.
The Bulls have a deep bowling attack with plenty of options for captain Trevaskis to call upon to keep Eden guessing.
With the bat the Bulls will look to Hamish Wilcox and MD Ivan to lead the way to a big total.
In what looks to be a great game on paper with the two form sides of the competition squaring off, the game starts at 1pm and spectators will be treated to a high standard of local cricket.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
