So many people are suffering from trauma but shy away from forums for fear they will be put on spot and have to tell their story.
However, workshops are coming to the Far South Coast that provide training on simple science-backed techniques that people can do at home.
Eurobodalla Shire Council has arranged for Margie Braunstein from Quest for Life to hold four free workshops across the shire following the phenomenal response to her March 2022 sessions.
Ms Braunstein said although it is three years since the Black Summer bushfires and terms like resilience and recovery imply people should have bounced back by now "the fact is some people feel worse years after the disaster".
Some still feel the symptoms of trauma and stress which can be triggered by the sound of sirens or smell of smoke, sending the nervous system into high alert.
Additionally, some haven't rebuilt yet or are dealing with financial stress, community grief and anger.
"You can't change all that but you can learn to retrain your brain so you can approach the situation in a calm way and respond rather than react," Ms Braunstein said.
One tool Ms Braunstein uses is meditation.
"Some people feel it is hippy but there is a lot of science behind it and everything we teach is from evidence-based research."
For example, Sara Lazar, a neuroscientist at Harvard, has been using functional MRIs for 25 years to study the impact of mindfulness-based stress reduction.
MBSR is a Western form of meditation that has been introduced into the medical faculty.
Dr Lazar found that after two months practicing MBSR daily the MRI showed changes in the brain matter.
The amygdala that regulates emotions such as fear and ties emotional meaning to memories had shrunk.
Meanwhile, the hippocampus which goes offline under too much stress was functional again.
"That means you can process and put the memories back into long-term storage where they belong instead of trauma repeatedly being triggered and hijacking the body so that you are back in the nightmare," Ms Braunstein said.
At the end of the workshop people will be able to meditate.
"Nobody will be asked to tell their story and we will stay in people's comfort zone all the way.
"That is what stops people coming because they think they are vulnerable and will have to talk," she said.
The workshops are free and designed for people over the age of 16, including first responders like fire fighters who suffer vicarious trauma.
Workshops run from 9.30am to 3pm with lunch and morning tea provided.
They will be at South Durras on February 25, Bodalla on February 26, Moruya on February 27 and Tomakin on February 28.
Bookings essential and more information at council's website.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
