With a mother singing soprano and a father singing in pubs and at weddings, Georgie Darvidis has developed an identity as a singer capable of many different things.
It is impossible to put her in a box as she sings jazz and opera and performs in extended theatre, to name but a few.
Ms Darvidis was booked to support Canadian alternative rock singer Alanis Morissette on her Australian tour which ended up being cancelled and has toured and collaborated with Australian folk singer-songwriter Julia Stone.
"So it is transferrable skills I guess."
The versatility of singing styles she absorbed from her parents was reinforced by her formal musical education.
Ms Darvidis had her heart set on attending the secondary school associated with the Victorian College of the Arts but her family had no money so she needed a scholarship.
The school only accepted one or two contemporary performers each year.
"It is super-competitive so I decided to audition as a classical performer."
After her mother hastily arranged a couple of singing lessons, she auditioned for the school and was accepted in Year 11.
"It meant I had to study classical for two years."
On finishing secondary school she successfully auditioned to study improvisation at the Victorian College of the Arts.
While studying there she did "little jazz gigs and my first professional gigs were with Victorian Opera straight out of uni", Ms Darvidis said.
She is now trying her hand at writing contemporary classical music for a new ensemble that includes harp, piano, guitar and an Ondres Martenot synthesiser.
"My friend is one of the few people who can play one."
At the Four Winds Festival Ms Darvidis will be performing Penelope.
The work of US composer Sarah Kirkland Snider, it was inspired by Homer's epic poem The Odyssey.
It tells the story of a woman whose husband has returned home from war and lost his memory.
"It has that feel of the fisherman's wife standing, waiting and feeling isolated.
"She talks a lot about her husband's state of mind being like a tide, trying to remember," Ms Darvidis said.
The music is described as moving between richly orchestrated indie rock and straight-up chamber music.
There are moments of strings and harp reflection, as well as dusky post-rock textures with drums, guitars and electronics.
"The music is beautiful," Ms Darvidis said.
More information about the program and tickets are on the festival website.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
