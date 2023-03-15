Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Georgie Darvidis does opera, jazz, indie rock, is at Four Winds

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated March 15 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With a mother singing soprano and a father singing in pubs and at weddings, Georgie Darvidis has developed an identity as a singer capable of many different things.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.