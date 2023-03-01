Expect the unexpected at this year's Four Winds Festival under its new creative director.
Matthew Hoy, a cellist who has been involved with Four Winds for many years, is drawing on his immense experience and musical connections to ensure the festival equals the exceptional standards of the last 30 years.
"As creative director, I am entrusted to create a journey through music that is engaging and broadly appealing and upholds the quality of experiences that Four Winds has come to be known for," Mr Hoy said.
Over the years Mr Hoy has been a member of the audience, performed and has been artistic director since 2021.
He is wearing two hats by being creative director for the 2023 and 2024 festivals.
Additionally, he has worked with other organisations that were working with Four Winds such as the Australian National Academy of Music.
In that capacity, Mr Hoy helped develop the residency model that Four Winds offers artists to escape the distractions of everyday life so they can focus on their projects.
"Being a beautifully cloistered bushland site, it gives you the opportunity to leave the world behind for a little while," he said.
Born and bred in regional NSW, Mr Hoy has lived in many parts of Australia and the globe but when he first came to Four Winds it felt like home.
A shared passion and striving for excellence "has kept my connection with Four Winds alight all these years".
Mr Hoy wants the festival to celebrate the power of music and maintain a connection.
"We have this rich vein from all corners of the world over the years but we are also interested in the music of today, the voices and the messages.
"We try hard not to be categorical about what we do but take qualities from what is called 'fine music' into a vast area of experiences of music from all walks of life," he said.
The aim is to promote the performing arts at the highest artistic level encompassing all periods and cultures and with a commitment to Australian creativity, music and performances. The special qualities of the Four Winds environment will be reflected in the choice of material presented.- Neilman Gantner, Four Winds founder, May 1, 1993
One way he does this is by thinking about ways to connect different worlds and ideas together through collaborations.
Mr Hoy said he gets huge satisfaction from doing something that fascinates people and lives long in their memory.
"There is nothing more fulfilling than to watch the audience respond.
"This music doesn't go anywhere unless it is reaching people."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
