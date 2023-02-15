New Marine Rescue vessel for Merimbula put through its paces

The newest addition to the Marine Rescue NSW fleet is just weeks away from arriving on the South Coast after undergoing a sea trial at Yamba.
Merimbula 31 is one of 38 new rescue vessels funded by a $37.6million four-year state government investment to support the vital, life-saving work of Marine Rescue NSW volunteers.
The 11.3m NAIAD vessel was taken through its paces by Marine Rescue NSW senior manager fleet Kelvin Parkin and crew.
"It was a great sea trial," Mr Parkin said.
"The boat went extremely well; she is beautiful on the water.
"It really bites nicely when you're bringing her up.
"I'm really happy with the results of this vessel so far."
READ ALSO:
MB 31 will undergo further testing before being delivered to Batemans Bay by truck on March 7 where the crew will undergo training and induction.
The vessel will then be taken to its new permanent home at Merimbula.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.