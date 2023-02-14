Bega District News
Surf Life Saving NSW emphasises beach safety message after seventh drowning within six days

Updated February 14 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:41pm
Emergency services respond to a drowning at Kiama on Monday, February 13.

Seven drownings in six days marked a devastating week on the NSW coastline that saw the coastal drowning toll for the summer to date soar to 23.

