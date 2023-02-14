Bega District News
New palliative care service seeks Bega Valley volunteers

Updated February 14 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 1:35pm
Trainee palliative care volunteers for the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla (from left) Tessa McPeake, Gai Gibson, Yma Carnall, Angie Reinhardt, Darian Jirrup-Jirrup McLeod and Barbara Pitkin at a recent training session at Narooma Community Health Centre. Picture supplied

Southern NSW Local Health District is calling for community members from across the Bega Valley to consider becoming a palliative care volunteer for a new service.

