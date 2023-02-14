New palliative care service seeks Bega Valley volunteers

Southern NSW Local Health District is calling for community members from across the Bega Valley to consider becoming a palliative care volunteer for a new service.
The Bega Valley Palliative Care Volunteer Service is a non-clinical addition to the specialist palliative care program in the shire, intended to add social connection and support for those affected by a palliative diagnosis.
"Our trained volunteers offer free, patient-centred, non-judgemental support to help address social, emotional, practical and respite challenges where it is required, most commonly in the home or in aged care," said Michelle Gardiner, Bega Valley Palliative Care volunteer coordinator.
Volunteers support those whose lives are limited due to an incurable illness, assisting to maximise their wellbeing throughout the journey, not just at the end.
"It's about maintaining clients' and carers' quality of life as best we can, allowing people to live their lives in the manner they want to, until they die.
"It may sound strange but there are a lot of good times at volunteers' visits, talking, laughing and enjoying life," Ms Gardiner said.
"The role of a palliative care volunteer is as diverse as the people they support and varies depending on the client's needs.
"They can provide companionship, assist with trips out and errands, perform gentle hand and foot massage, or assist with reading, writing, listening, and recording stories, maybe join in loved hobbies, music or art.
"They may also provide short but regular in-home respite moments for carers to allow for practical and self-care tasks.
"The role may be simply being there as someone watches the game, rests or sleeps."
The service assists people in their own homes, therefore volunteers are required from across the region.
"It's important we find people from all over the Bega Valley district because we cannot ask volunteers to drive long distances to make visits.
"It makes sense that people want to support and give back to their own local communities."
Ms Gardiner said successful applicants receive comprehensive training, ongoing support as a team and supervision by a dedicated coordinator.
There are no specific qualifications or experience required, but life experience, excellent listening skills, and compassion were said to be "enormously beneficial" as a palliative care volunteer.
Ms Gardiner said volunteers were matched with client and carers on personality, likes and interests.
"Some people would prefer to connect with a mate about common interests, tell their story or just talk sports, and the same goes for carers.
"People want to relate and feel heard, particularly during such a significant time of life, so it is really important that we make a good volunteer match and get it right for each client and their family."
Ms Gardiner was enthusiastic about the new volunteer service and what it will bring to the Bega Valley community.
"I've seen how volunteers can benefit people and their families enormously, and I'm excited to offer this service to the community in which I now live. It is an honour and a privilege to be part of what are precious months for our clients, and we hope to find more people willing to be part of that privilege."
For more information, contact Michelle Gardiner, volunteer coordinator SNSWLHD-BegaValleyPCVS@health.nsw.gov.au or call 0407 529 526
To apply online visit www.snswlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/get-involved/volunteer
Applications close February 28.
