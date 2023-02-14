The Red Nose MusselRowers have completed their 320 kilometre journey across Bass Strait, becoming the first women to do so in a surf boat.
Michelle Cottington, Shannon Small, Taryn Carver, Ashley Bujeya, Anna McGlynn, Elle Pannowitz, Katharine McKeever and Topaz Eaton rowed into Little MusselRoe Bay, Tasmania on February 12, bringing to an end their record-setting expedition.
The seven-day journey raised money for the work of Red Nose Australia trying to find a cure for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).
Crew-member Taryn Carver said it was an honour to complete such an adventure for a worthy cause.
"We were rowing for such an amazing cause and with our community and loved ones behind us," she said.
"That's why we were doing it."
She was on the support boat as the journey neared completion, using binoculars to pick her children out from among the crowd.
"We were all so emotional when we finished," she said.
In that moment, the calloused hands, fatigued muscles, blistered bums, nights spent camping on beaches with gear covered in sand and wind whipping at their swags and months and months of training were all worth it.
"It was the best thing I've ever done - absolutely," she said.
READ MORE:
When Ms Carver was first approached by crew sweep Rob Pollock to undertake the adventure, she declined immediately.
"Absolutely not - no way," she told him.
However she saw the challenge as a privilege to be a part of a once in a lifetime opportunity and joined. That was May 2022, when the crew began training twice weekly in their surf boat and on the indoor ergometer machine.
The women were spread out along the NSW coastline and so all eight women were only able to train together twice before departing for Tasmania.
Ms Carver said the crew bonded as a rock-solid group of eight, who always encouraged each other and persevered regardless of the situation. They shared stories around the campfire each night and revelled in the pride and relief upon pulling into port - another leg of their journey complete. It was this teamwork which Ms Carver said was fundamental to their success.
On day two, most of the rowers and support crew were suffering sea sickness and vomiting, and yet even then, Ms Carver was inspired by their commitment.
"When it came time for them to row they just put on their gloves, their tops and booties and hopped in the boat and rowed their hearts out," she said.
Over more than 12 hours, they rowed 89 kilometres, claiming a record for the longest distance travelled by any surfboat crew in one day.
"The mental strength didn't fail for any of the girls the whole trip," she said.
So far, the crew have raised more than $22,000 for Red Nose Australia, with fundraising continuing.
Ms Carver, like many of the crew, is back in the Eurobodalla and returning to normal life. She said the crew had started talking about their next adventure, but nothing was certain yet.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.