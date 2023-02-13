Photographer's dramatic shots of Merimbula thunderstorm

A storm warning issued for the Far South Coast late Friday afternoon resulted in some dramatic skies, if not a huge downpour.
The NSW State Emergency Services issued a severe thunderstorm warning around 4pm February 10, with predictions of heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hailstones.
The warning was cancelled by 4.48pm, but not before a short sharp downpour, mostly at Merimbula.
In fact, according to Weatherzone, 9.6mm fell in the space of just 20 minutes.
Photographer Rene Martens captured some incredible images of the thunderclouds as they rolled over Merimbula Lake just before the heavens opened at 4pm Friday, February 10.
"I saw these clouds as I was out getting some supplies for our trip back home to Benalla and I had to get the camera out and find a spot to grab a few photos," Rene said.
"I then returned to the caravan, only to get soaked running from the car into our van - it did pour."
All up, 10.4mm fell at Merimbula early Friday evening.
That was in addition to the 30mm Merimbula received by Thursday night, and the 19mm received in the previous 24 hours to 9am Thursday.
Meanwhile in Bega, 23.4mm fell in the 24 hours to 9am Thursday and another 53.4 by 9am Friday, the majority of that during Thursday evening's storm.
For the most part, Friday's thunderstorm bypassed Bega, with only 3.8mm falling in the same 20-minute period as Merimbula's 4pm downpour.
It appears the rain should hold off for the remainder of this week, according to Weatherzone.
After a couple of cooler days to start this week, temperatures in Bega will head up again to 31-32 on Thursday and Friday and a predicted top of 33 degrees on Saturday.
Merimbula will benefit from its seaside vista with tops around 28 degrees for the same period.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
