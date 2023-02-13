Bega District News
Photographer's dramatic shots of Merimbula thunderstorm

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
February 13 2023
Thunderstorm over Merimbula Lake, Friday, February 10 2023. Photos by RenSmart Photography (Rene Martens), www.rensmartphotography.com

A storm warning issued for the Far South Coast late Friday afternoon resulted in some dramatic skies, if not a huge downpour.

