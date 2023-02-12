Bemboka sunflowers open day a stunning display for the senses

The gorgeous green and yellow fields of sunflowers at Ryefield Hops enticed many to enjoy a visit over the weekend, secateurs and cameras in hand.
Friday's storm was a thing of the past when the sun shone bright and warm upon the Bemboka property all weekend.
In addition to their usual business of growing and harvesting hops for craft beer brewers, Ryefield Hops has for the past couple of years opened up its sunflower cover crops to the public.
Visitors are treated to the beautiful scenery while also given the opportunity to cut and collect their own blooms to take home.
Adding to the enjoyment of the open days were the cheese grazing platters and food vans - gourmet burgers on Saturday and woodfired pizzas Sunday - as well as the chance to sample some of the beers crafted using Ryefield's own hops.
The farm is usually closed to public except for hop tours and sunflower open days.
However, if you didn't manage to make it on the weekend, it's on again this coming Saturday and Sunday, February 18-19, 9am until 8pm each day.
More details via the Ryefield Hops website.
