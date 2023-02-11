Snorkeller drowns at Bar Beach Merimbula

A man has died after being pulled unconscious from the water on the NSW Far South Coast.
Emergency services were called to Merimbula's Bar Beach about 1pm Saturday, February 11, after a snorkeller was found unconscious in the water.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attended, however the man died at the scene.
While the man was yet to be formally identified, it's believed he was aged in his 50s.
Officers from South Coast Police District are conducting inquiries and will prepare a report for the Coroner.
