Bega hospital operating theatre closure continues through weekend

South East Regional Hospital's operating theatres are not expected to be back in use until next week, the local health district confirmed on Friday.
Southern NSW Local Health District initially said a faulty air conditioning chiller unit was hoped to be repaired by Friday, February 10, but now it was expected to be completed and the theatres reopened "in the week starting February 13".
The hospital said urgent surgery and obstetric emergencies could still be safely performed, as the hospital's other smaller chiller unit remained functional and an additional supporting unit had been installed as a temporary measure.
"We anticipate the full resumption of surgical services at the hospital to occur in the week commencing February 13," a SNSWLHD spokesperson said.
All elective surgical procedures scheduled between January 30 and February 10 were postponed and non-life-threatening emergency surgical cases referred to other hospitals within the LHD and Canberra.
SNSWLHD said affected patients had been contacted to arrange alternative dates for non urgent surgery, and to book more urgent cases into other hospitals.
"Patients with new referrals for urgent elective surgery during this time will be booked into other hospitals, in consultation with their surgeon and within clinically appropriate timeframes," they added.
"Southern NSW Local Health District apologises for the inconvenience this may cause.
"We remind the community that they should never hesitate to call an ambulance or seek direct treatment from the emergency department if they, or a loved one, is seriously unwell or injured."
In response to further inquiries by ACM, the SNSWLHD said consumable stock used in the operating theatres would be replaced "if there were any concerns about the effect of variable environmental conditions during this period".
It's understood the air conditioner chillers in question not only regulate temperatures and humidity in the operating theatres, but do so in a way that maintains a clean, germ-free environment - vitally important for both the patients and the medical equipment being utilised.
