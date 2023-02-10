Bega District News
Updated

South East Regional Hospital operating theatres closed due to air conditioner fault

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated February 10 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:20pm
Bega hospital operating theatre closure continues through weekend

South East Regional Hospital's operating theatres are not expected to be back in use until next week, the local health district confirmed on Friday.

