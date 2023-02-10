Wallaga Lake Bridge social media anxiety dispelled

Anxiety over a potential closure of Wallaga Lake Bridge for repairs flagged on social media this week has been dispelled by Transport for NSW.
A post on a Cobargo and Bermagui community notices Facebook page had immediate and worrying effect on many commenters, with its reference to a months-long closure of the historic and vital coast road bridge.
However, while Transport for NSW acknowledged the ageing timber bridge was in need of future works, there was nothing yet on its schedule.
It's possible the person posting on Facebook had seen a three-year-old article notifying motorists and residents of work to be carried out in May 2020 - which saw the bridge closed on weekdays between 8.30am and 3.30pm for four weeks.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson assured motorists the crossing was safe, and that early planning for a strategic approach to its future maintenance was underway
"Work has begun on early planning and investigations to inform the approach to essential maintenance that will improve the serviceability and durability of the structure," the spokesperson said.
"The crossing is safe and Transport for NSW will carry out work to ensure it remains safe for all transport customers, including the local community and the travelling public, into the future.
"At this stage, a construction approach is still being confirmed."
Transport for NSW said it would consult with the community to determine the best approach and timing for future work, and that more information on how community members could have their say would be shared once available.
"We understand there is no ideal time to carry out maintenance, but we are committed to working with the community to help guide us on how we can minimise the impact while we deliver these essential repairs."
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
