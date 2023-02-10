24 Kindergarten children started school at The Sapphire Coast Anglican College this week, and have already impressed long-standing Kindergarten teacher Yvonne Brown.
Waiting patiently, Kindergarten students received their pencil cases from Ms Brown as she tasked them with drawing themselves at some of their favourite places.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.