Smiles all round as St Pat's welcomes Kindergarten kids, Year 6 leaders

Painting, making new friends and playing in the playground are among the favourite things for St Patrick's Primary School's new Kindergarten children.
The Catholic school welcomed 21 bright new faces last week, with the group settling in well and smiles all round.
Kindergarten teachers at St Pat's this year are Julie Banks and Deb McPherson, with Kim Tarlinton in a learning support officer role.
"They've settled in really well," Ms Tarlinton said.
"We are starting to see their little personalities come out now that it's week two."
READ ALSO:
Ms Tarlinton said many of the students have siblings also at the school, but even for those who didn't, transition was made smoother through a buddy system.
"The Year 6 students were buddied up with them during last term last year actually. The children came up to meet them [Year 6 buddies] and started building a rapport with the seniors.
"It gave them all something to relate to once school started last Wednesday."
Meanwhile, St Pat's also celebrated the appointment of its Year 6 leadership team.
School captains for 2023 are Sophie Stroud and Chase Salway, support by vice-captains Imogen Murray and Thomas Garner.
House captains for the year include Eva Ridley and Jordan Shepheard for Penola House; Shelby Tyler and Drew Duncan for Tenison House; and Maya Koellner and Jacob Prime for MacKillop House.
READ ALSO:
St Patrick's also have appointed "Ministers" to its school leadership team.
They include -
Education and Resources: Izabella Palmer
Communication: Amber Picker
ICLT: Machlan Whiting, Colin Dowd
Library: Sofara Jones, Amy Spencer, Jnr Guaniqio
Peer Mediation: Braxton Backhouse, Lilli Martin, Ethan Shepherd
Social Justice: Eli McDonald, Noah O'Bryan, Hayden Sadler-Price
Diversity and Inclusion: Amber Phillips, Axel Hooper
Environment: Aodhan Nelligan, Jnr Guaniqio, Rory Kennedy, Kayden Preo
Indigenous: Amber Picker, Izabella Palmer.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.