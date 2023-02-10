Bega District News
Smiles all round as St Pat's welcomes Kindergarten kids, Year 6 leaders

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated February 10 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:30am
Painting, making new friends and playing in the playground are among the favourite things for St Patrick's Primary School's new Kindergarten children.

Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Local News

