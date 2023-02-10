Brown Mountain 'fix' a long and winding road

"Fixing" Brown Mountain has been an issue as long and winding as the road itself - perhaps moreso.
And it's been one on my mind and my notebook again this week.
The job of repairing or replacing the road is beyond any one level of government.
The state government has done a lot to keep it driveable. It only took a quick background search of my system looking for 'related story' links to see just how many times we've written about landslips, road closures, roadworks and repair jobs over a decade or more.
However, getting the stretch of Snowy Mountains Highway registered as "Road of Strategic Importance" is key to unlocking the attention and purse strings of the federal government, not just state coffers.
The road is clearly of vital importance to all of us here in the Bega Valley - freight, employment, tourism, medical access to Canberra, and dare I say it, emergency evacuation routes.
But it's a state-owned highway, not council's.
And it's arguably strategically important to the capital with the access to our tourist Mecca.
The challenge is to get the Commonwealth government to acknowledge that importance and how it relates to much more than just a daily traffic figure.
I raised the issue with NSW Regional Roads Minister Sam Farraway and Bega's Labor MP Michael Holland in recent days, noting the campaign to "Fix the Brown" spearheaded by Jon Gaul from Tura Beach.
Encouragingly, both sides of politics said they were committed to escalating the discussion with federal colleagues.
However, words are easy. Read between those lines and you'll note that both major parties only spoke of advocating to the federal level. That doesn't necessarily result in action - on any level.
The money flying around in the past fortnight and the revolving door of NSW Ministers visiting the regions can only mean an election approaches. So all the announcements and promises should be received with a dash of salt.
We can only hope these promises hold up after the election is run and won, the parties and their budgets are held to account, and real action results.
Watch this space.
As always, have a safe and wonderful weekend, and please get in touch if you have a story or insights to share.
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
